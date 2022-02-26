Kids X-Pression Learning Center closing its doors for good after 14 years

One-third of the U.S. workforce has a child under age 14 in their household. During the pandemic, things have changed this includes the way schools and childcare businesses can operate.

Finding a safe haven for your child is usually a top priority of most parents. Kids X-pression Learning Center in Killeen has been known in the community for providing that type of environment.

Cynthia Byars, a mom in Killeen described the daycare learning center as, “It’s a home its home away from home, he learned here, he grew up here, he plays here and it's hard to leave.”

She said its hard for parents and kids to leave but even harder for the director of Kids X-Pression Learning Center to close doors after 14 years.

The director and owner, Anthony Vaughters said, “…there’s been a combination of reasons for us closing but what’s going on with COVID is the main source, COVID not only hits a business in a financial aspect but in a health aspect emotionally... it's taxing on staff children and families.”

In a study done by Harvard Business Review, nearly two-thirds of parents in the U.S. had difficulty finding childcare during the pandemic - 33 percent found it very difficult.

Vaughters says he's doing his part by referring parents to other reputable daycares in Bell County. Unfortunately because of the current reality he is closing his doors for good.