Keep Texas Beautiful names City of Nolanville a Gold Star affiliate

NOLANVILLE, TX — The City of Nolanville got a very special award from Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB).

The non-profit recently named the city a Gold Star Affiliate after going above and beyond on the established requirements in order to be in good standing with KTB.

City officials say they're more than happy to receive this distinct honor and are willing to use this as motivation to help keep their community clean and beautiful.

"We're very proud of being able to continue that because of all the challenges that we faced with COVID. So we had to adapt a lot and it feels really good to see that our hard work paid off," says Kelly Ann Blanchard, Coordinator for Keep Nolanville Beautiful.

Nolanville is one of KTB's 300 affiliates in Texas to be recognized as a gold status.