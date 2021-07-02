KEDC expansion bringing over 100 jobs to Bell County area

The Killeen Economic Development Corporation will be expanding operations, bringing over 100 jobs to the Bell County area.

KEDC voted to sell twenty acres in Killeen Business Park to Z Modular, the company currently employs 200 individuals and the expansion will bring on another 75 jobs in the first phase and 32 in the second. All jobs have an expected average salary of $40,000-$50,000.

“Business is booming for us, and we need additional space to meet the demand," said Douglas Henriquez, Z Modular Director of Manufacturing. "We are very excited that Killeen has the capacity to allow us to grow both our physical presence as well as our workforce. The community has provided us a wealth of skilled workers that make the work we do possible."

KEDC helped in initially recruiting the company to Killeen, and locating land for the coming expansion.

“KEDC has worked with Z Modular since they came to our community in 2018," said Vice President Randy Sutton. "We have maintained that relationship over the years and are excited that they will continue to grow.”

For more information about Z Modular and the upcoming available positions, visit z-modular.com.