TEMPLE, TX — A juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Temple Friday.

According to the Temple Police Department, around 12:09 p.m., officers were called out to the 2500 block of Saulsbury Drive for reports of shots fired.

A juvenile male was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say no suspects have been identified at this time. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.