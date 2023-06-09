Junefest, local car show raising funds for Sparta VFD and Bell County Animal Shelter

Volunteer fire departments like Sparta VFD might say that donations are hard to come by.

“It can be very difficult especially for us we are in between a lot of big named Fire Departments," said Sparta Volunteer Fire Department member, Sarah Reynolds.

With temperatures rising, it’s important that firefighters have their trucks and facilities in tiptop shape, so they can be ready to help the community.

“Last year we had a lot more a lot more calls when had a lot of fires that season. We had a lot of grass fires," Reynolds said.

It’s one of the reasons why they’re holding Junefest this weekend.

It not only helps them raise money, but event organizer Sarah Reynolds said that the event gives the firefighters a chance to connect with the community through fun activities, music, food and more.

“It’s definitely extremely appreciated. We all love to see our community come out and be able to talk with the people we go on calls on. It’s nice to see that you’re doing okay and that they’re out and about enjoying life," Reynolds said.

Local artist Samuel Garrett, who has performed at the event since it began in 2020, said Junefest is growing into a town tradition.

“They’ve had me back every year since — I’ve kept coming back. It has definitely grown from from year one into last year and I’m definitely curious how it’s going to be this year," Garrett said.

They’ve not only grown by adding several activities, but they’ve also added a car show to help raise funds for the Bell County Animal Shelter.

“I have five animals. Two cats and three small dogs — they were all rescues. To be able to help get back towards that is definitely something I believe in doing," Garrett said.

Reynolds said they’re expecting hundreds of people to show up. They want to make sure that everyone stays safe, has fun, and stays hydrated.

