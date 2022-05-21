Watch
Judge orders Temple man to pay over $63K to victim after work 'not properly completed'

Posted at 9:08 PM, May 20, 2022
A state district judge has ordered a Temple man to pay over $63,000 to a client for not completing work, according to a district attorney's office.

Following a restitution hearing, 35-year-old Jeremy Todd Toms of Custom Builders was ordered to pay $63,447.09 to the victim, according to the Milam County District Attorney's Office; the hearing was held at the 20th District Court presided by Judge John W. Youngblood.

"The charges stem from a local Milam County victim who had paid Custom Builders and the work was either not performed or not properly completed," said the district attorney's Office.

Toms previously pled guilty to a 3rd-degree felony charge of theft and was placed on five years of "deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation," said the district attorney's office.

"... [Toms] was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and restitution in an amount to be determined," said the district attorney's office.

