Join volunteers in hosting a Fort Hood soldier for the holidays

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Gathering with family for the holidays is a tradition in most families but for those serving in the military, that is not always possible.

A somber fact that comes with putting on a uniform to serve your country, is that you are almost guaranteed to miss a holiday or two.

"You don’t really think about a lot of that when you’re over there until those holidays come up. In fact, you forget that the holiday season is even there sometimes and then it’s like, oh wow today’s Christmas, shoot,” said Ben Parker, Retired U.S. Army Veteran.

Pete Basica has invited soldiers and veterans to spend Christmas with him and his family for several years and now he is trying to get others to join in the tradition he is calling Host A Hero.

"The idea behind it is really pretty simple. Go back to 9/11, after that everybody wanted to do something to help out and I got involved in the military community through some of my friends,” said Pete Basica.

From his home in New York, he and other volunteers are working to recruit as many people and families as possible to host a Fort Hood soldier for this holiday season.

"We need to find hosts. That’s what we need the most. We need people to bring these guys in. We’re working with Fort Hood right now and the base commander there say, boy I've got lots of people, how many hosts do you have?” said Basica.

It's a small service to our heroes and one that U.S. Army veteran Ben Parker says was a blessing when he spent Christmas with Pete’s family several years ago.

"The opportunity for strangers to open up their homes to you, kind of help reinforce what it is that you’re doing, why you joined the military, and why you’re there,” said Parker.

Parker wants folks to know what this could do for soldiers but, he also has a message for soldiers that might be hesitant to accept the invitation.

"Put your hesitancies aside. Take a chance. You just might meet a family that becomes a life-long friend,” said Parker.

Pete and the others are just a group of volunteers trying to help our heroes in uniform have a place to go for the holidays and asking others to join them in starting this holiday tradition.

They are providing a list of hosts to Fort Hood on Tuesday and if you're interested in learning more or opening your home to a service member for the holidays you can sign up for Host A Hero at rememberourmilitary.com.