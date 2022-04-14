Killeen ISD holds job fair for students

KILLEEN, Texas — On Wednesday, a job fair was held for graduating Killeen seniors from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The job fair was located in the Civic Center in Killeen.

Organizers said they will host another one in June but for teachers instead.

Trading Economics reported job openings in the U.S. were 11 million in February 2022.

Job fairs are considered to be a win-win- for both citizens seeking employment and employers.

Over 400 students were able to connect with nearly 50 different employers. Many students present sealed the deal and secured a job.