'I've been shot': Tensions remain high as store owners recall Killeen Mall shooting

Tensions remain high at the Killeen Mall as store owners and workers struggle to feel safe in their workplaces.

It's been two days since shots rang out in Killeen mall but for those working on the inside ... the fear of that night is still fresh in their mind.

Ann Nguyen who owns two nail salons in Killeen Mall was working Tuesday night when she saw people running and screaming that someone was shooting.

She then began running with them while she called her employees and told them to hide.

Nguyen said she is still scared and she’s not the only one.

"A lot of my customers text me and ask questions and they are not comfortable coming to my nail salon," said Nguyen. "It makes me worried because I may lose potential customers and it’s not safe for my workers either or even for me.”

Nguyen said she is considering selling her salons in the mall and relocating as soon as her lease is up.

"Maybe because I need to protect myself and my family," said Nguyen. "Maybe but I am not sure yet.”

Nguyen didn’t hear the gunshots Tuesday night but Angel Gonzalez, who manages Dulce Vita across from where the shooting took place, did and he immediately took action to protect his customers and others.

"As I was shutting the gates I noticed two other gentlemen walking by and I guess they didn’t know what was going on. So, immediately I told them to come in the store, shots have been fired, go straight to the back and don’t come out,” said Gonzalez.

He didn’t stop there, once folks in his store were secure, he rushed across the way to help a stranger that had been shot.

"Once I made it to him, I asked him, are you okay? He responded with 'No, I've been shot," said Gonzalez. "Then I asked him if the shooter was still in the store? He said no, he’s not there."

Gonzalez said he didn’t even think but simply did what he could to help those around him and anyone that was injured.

"It was full of adrenaline. It was more reaction and I just felt that as a human being and if that had been me, I would want someone to at least check on me or, not be alone,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he doesn’t feel like a hero, he simply did what he hopes someone would do for him.