It's Hurricane Preparedness Week, are you prepared?

Hurricane Preparedness Week is upon us.

“This is that time of the year we have a lot of our springtime weather. It has the potential to become very severe, very quickly,” said Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard.

Reinhard said Central Texas normally isn't directly impacted by Hurricanes.

“The impact we have is not necessarily rain or the weather itself what we had was the amount of evacuation of people from the coastline coming up inland and we helped with that,” said Reinhard.

However, we still feel the impacts of harsh weather like last month when a massive tornado ripped through Bell County.

“In the event, you have severe weather, find a place within your home an interior room without windows or things of that nature. Then practice that with your family,” said Reinhard.

Reinhard also said there are several items you can buy that will help you survive during and after the storm, such as a generator.

“More times than not when severe weather comes through it does do an extensive amount of damage to our power grid. It takes us about to or three days to get our power restored,” said Reinhard.

