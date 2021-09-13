Instant millionaire: Bell County resident claims $1 million

One Belton resident became an instant millionaire after claiming a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at LC Sarah Mart, on 608 E. Central Ave., in Belton. The claimant took home a second-tier prize from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 'Instant Millionaire'.

The Bell County man chose to remain anonymous after beating the one in 3.20 overall odds of winning a prize in the game.

"Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million," said the Texas Lottery Commission. "This was the 32 nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game."