Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce celebrating members of the community

TEMPLE, Texas — It's the first ever banquet hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. The event takes place on Saturday, August 20 at 6 p.m. at the Temple Cultural Center.

This banquet is being organized to celebrate and honor those in the community for their great deeds and service.

One Bell County resident being honored is SFC George Yaneue. Yaneue will be receiving the Citizen of the Year award for voluntary involvement in the community.

He coaches two soccer teams in Bell County, leads an initiative in feeding the homeless every month, visits the juvenile detention center to mentor kids weekly and mentors young adults in the army.

The IBCC focuses on supporting members of the community in business, economic and community development.

Their goal is to increase business development and growth within small businesses, veteran and technology communities in the area.

Yaneue is originally from Liberia but pays it forward to his community in Bell County. It's because of his great contributions to the community that IBCC will grant him the Citizen of the Year award.

Other awards will be given as well :

