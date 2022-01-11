Inflation overtakes COVID as number one concern for most Americans

It's no secret that the global supply chain has been seeing massive delays for months causing prices to increase on everything from automobiles to cigarettes.

"A supply chain that is still severely strained makes it difficult for suppliers and companies to have the inventory necessary to meet that demand,” said Dr. Rob Tennant, Associate Professor of Economics and Accounting at Texas A&M Central Texas.

Now Mickey’s Convenience Store #14 in Killeen, is having to explain to customers that their favorite items are costing more because vendors are charging them more.

"It comes from the vendors down. If they raise their prices, then we have to raise ours. If not, then we make no money, then we are out of a job and the business goes under,” said Brenda Hernandez, Store Manager at Mickey’s Convenience Store #14.

Since the holidays, Hernandez has seen a rapid increase in vendor prices.

"First of the year, everything started going up more than it already was. Cigarettes are 20-cents more, beer is going up, all the sodas, everything is going up,” said Hernandez.

The customers are noticing, and some are not happy.

"It’s not our fault. It's just, we’re on one side and y’all are on the other. We try to keep them calm and make them understand.” said Hernandez.

Experts say these rising prices and supply chain issues will continue for some time.

"I would expect the supply chain issues to continue through the middle of the year, like around June,” said Dr. Tennant.

As the vendor's prices continue to go up, so too will the prices you see in stores, and the folks at Mickey’s #14 in Killeen are asking for patience as it is costing them too.