On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. it all goes down in downtown Temple. There'll be a food truck frenzy at the West of City Hall.

It's not your typical food truck fiesta! There will be close to 20 food trucks on-site, a mobile petting zoo, a bounce house for kids, and live music.

It's all organized by the Temple Small Business Coalition.

A key member of the Coalition, JD McBride said, “We’re giving that platform, that venue back to those small businesses and secondary we’re bringing people into downtown Temple ... there used to be these opportunities in downtown for vendors to showcase themselves and for food trucks to serve the community but those disappeared for some reason..”

It's all about keeping the lively spirit in downtown Temple alive and helping local small businesses beat this inflation.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics found that from April 2021 to April 2022, food prices increased by nearly 14 and a half percent.

Coming out this weekend you'll help keep these businesses afloat. One we had the pleasure of speaking with was a vegan cookie treasure truck based in the heart of Temple. Make no mistake, however... they do deliver!

Sweet Enough Cookies is the food truck's name and the Co-Owners Joseph and Victoria Jager said the cost of their products has been going up but they refuse to raise the price of their cookies.

They're trying to do what's best for customers by finding just as good alternatives.

You can try their cookies and the flavors from other food vans tomorrow.