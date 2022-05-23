III Corps responds to Army sergeant's misconduct claims posted on social media

FORT HOOD, Texas — III Corps leadership are pushing back that they failed to investigate misconduct claims first reported by an Army sergeant after her social media posts gained widespread attention.

Those claims, first described on social media by Sgt. Jewel Scott, allege Fort Hood officials failed to investigate her reports of being harassed.

The sergeant's post and the response by the Army on Sunday lack specifics on the original misconduct allegations.

III Corps officials told 25 News they take all allegations of misconduct seriously, and the Army's Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating Scott's allegations.

Still, Scott said she's determined to bring light on misconduct against women of color in the military and repeatedly invoked the case of Vanessa Guillen, the Army specialist murdered on Fort Hood in 2020, as reason to heed her warning.

"If I end up dead or missing or something like that, just know somebody did it," Scott said in the video.

Fort Hood officials confirmed Scott's service with the Army will end in 10 days.