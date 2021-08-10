I-14 expansion could bring more businesses to Killeen

Hundreds of people use I-14 to get around Bell County every day, and that’s the main reason businesses are looking forward to the roadway expansion and bringing their operations to Killeen.

Killeen is a central hub for several businesses in Central Texas and I-14’s reach allows Killeen to recruit more businesses to set up shop in the area.

“It will expand the number of projects we have access to because we’re on the interstate,” said Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield.

“The main attractor is just having that interstate highway here. Otherwise, we would not even have an opportunity to begin those discussions,” said Mayor Jose Segarra.

John Crutchfield with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce said most businesses looking to come to the city require access to the interstate.

He said the interstate has lured several businesses to Killeen, especially manufacturing companies who ship truckloads of their products on roadways across the country.

“Manufacturing jobs have the largest ripple effect of any investment that you can make. The number of dollars that come back in and pay salaries, and pay benefits, allow people to move up in their housing and educate their kids,” said Crutchfield.

Crutchfield said the businesses will also bring thousands of new people to our area daily.

“A lot of people live in places other than Killeen and there’s a lot of commuting that goes back and forth. That is a good thing if you want to have economic vitality,” said Crutchfield.

Killeen City officials say the roadway also improves traffic flow not only in the city but throughout Bell County, so people can get around much safer and faster.