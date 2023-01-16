Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says.

The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning.

Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities came out to march from the Killeen City Hall.

One lady Ms. Jenkins a Killeen native shared, "I wouldn't miss the march for the world, we're still working to fulfill the dream."

Martin Luther King was a social activist who was a key player in the American Civil Rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968.

His famous and impactful, "I have a Dream" speech still touches the hearts and souls of many today.

Moultrie added, “Dr. Martin Luther King marched, some people say parade, but I want to express the significance of what he did, he marched in a nonviolent way for civil rights and justice for all.”

The march is an annual one that the NAACP plans to continue in an effort to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.