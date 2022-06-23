Humane Society of Central Texas reaches full capacity in summer months

If you're looking to find a four-legged friend then you're in luck! The Humane Society of Central Texas and City of Waco Animal Shelter reached full capacity in medium and large-size dog kennels.

Now they are looking for people willing to adopt or foster.

They have struggled to stay under capacity on and off for the past six to seven months. Staff says the influx of new dogs is not slowing down anytime soon.

Since the beginning of this year, dozens of dogs have come in, but fewer have been adopted. They say it could be due to several factors including inflation or the rising costs of dog food.

Nevertheless, they are offering free adoption and even considering opening for a few hours on Sundays to help dogs find a loving home.

“Since I have been here, I want to say three or four times we ran out of space. When that happens, we must issue a code red. That is all we know to do to tell the community how detrimental it is that they get here faster. That they can adopt an animal,” said The Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director Kandi Hillyer.

They are a no-kill shelter, if the problem continues send dogs to rescue programs and other shelters that can help them find a home.