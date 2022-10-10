Human remains of Belton man found near wooded area in Temple

Central Texas police are investigating after the human remains of a Belton man were found near a wooded area in Temple.

A vehicle registered under 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin was located in Temple before authorities began conducting a search. The remains were located in a wooded area around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, said Belton police.

The Bell County Game Wardens, Temple police, and Belton police conducted the search.

"Positive identification of the remains is still pending," said police. "The circumstances surrounding this death are still under investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police.