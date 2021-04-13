Housing prices continue to increase as availability decreases in Bell County

Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors says they are less than 100 active homes for sale in Killeen-Fort Hood area, far less than usual.

“A lot of people do an awful lot of home shopping virtually. I’ve even seen cases where people buy property site unseen. The first time they show up and see the house they're handed their keys in closing,” said Michael DeHart, executive for the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors Association.

Experts say there are several reasons for the shortage, including an increase in companies buying homes rather than just families.

“We have a lot of investment buyers from California now, once again, coming back into our market, buying homes to use as rental properties, even duplexes,” said DeHart.

Tanisha Woods says house hunting is much harder nowadays.

“You look at a place, and two or three days from now that place is gone,” she said.

The mother of four says she’s worked for months to raise her credit and buy a new place, but since starting her search in December, prices are either too high or the homes are just not available. Woods says renting is just as challenging.

“Three bedrooms, you want me to pay $1,500? I’m not going to be able to do that,” she said.

Now, many like Woods either have to wait or pay the prices.

“For me, it’s just a pain because I know what I have to look forward to, and it’s not a lot,” she said.

Local realtors say despite the current outlook, the market is constantly changing, and more homes should become available.