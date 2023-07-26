Homeowner fires on man armed with axe, thwarts attempted home robbery: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A homeowner foiled an attempted home robbery in Temple late Tuesday by shooting at a man armed with an axe, police said.

Temple police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:22 p.m. Tuesday and found an unidentifed man tried to break into the home in the 1600 block of East Barton Ave.



Police said the homeowner shot at the suspect with a firearm but didn't hit him. No one was injured in the attempted break-in.

The man was taken into custody, but a spokesperson for Temple police said more information will be provided tomorrow on the suspect's identity.

Police said the attempted burglary and shooting are under investigation. Those with information can contact Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.