'Homeless to Housed' program to help rehabilitate people

KILLEEN, Texas — Many in Central Texas who have no place to call home want something better, but don’t know where to start.

“If they can get an interview, have a place to secure their things, have a place to get a good night's sleep, get a shower, shave and have clothes that are clean, ready to go, they have an opportunity to get that job," said Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity CEO Ken Cates.

It’s why Fort Hood's Habitat for Humanity and Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter are planning to use nearly 3 acres to create some 30 housing units for the “Homeless to Housed” program.

“The point is to incentivize them to want to keep moving forward," said Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter Executive Director Brian Hawkins.

"So they have a place that they can move up to so they can have a goal that they can see,”

The $1.3 million concept starts with people in a 200 square foot unit.

As residents show more financial responsibility and success, they can move to bigger units.

“With that, folks with his program are able to see that next size unit right on the same campus," said Cates. "And then they ask themselves what do they need to do to get the next size unit."

“We do a budget class with them and lay down their budget," said Hawkins.

Every two weeks they have a meeting with a case worker to submit their income, their pay stubs and what they’ve spent their money on. Verifying their savings.

Program coordinators say clients could be a part of the program for up to 24-month, they say it’s a long-term investment, to help rehabilitate the homeless.

“They can either split equity or do what they need to do for the Habitat program. If they choose to rent, some choose to relocate. Whatever they need to do to move into permanent housing, that’s what his plan is going to help him incrementally do.”

They’re getting around half a million from Bell County.

The working with Killeen City leaders to secure matching contributions.