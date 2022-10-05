Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at a bilingual school in Killeen

In 2019, 35 percent of Texas' population spoke another language that was not English.

Killeen ISD is the fourth most diverse district in the state, according to superintendent John Craft. This is why KISD'S Trimmier Middle School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an event earlier this morning involving their students.

"Today we celebrated the Hispanic Heritage Month for our students, this is a bilingual school and most of our students have ancestors from Hispanics and they come from the 21 different countries that Hispanics come from," Mayda Montero-Bonilla, campus facilitator for Special Programs, said.

Students did poems dedicated to the Latin American Countries, there were traditional dances and all of the preparation for the concert took a few weeks.

The kids look forward to the program every year and it's a great way to get them involved in Hispanic history and culture.