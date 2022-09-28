Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated with art exhibit in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hispanic Heritage Month continues from now through Oct. 15.

It's a time to celebrate Hispanic Americans and their contributions to this country.

"It's important to bring culture to our campus, and explore different art in Hispanic history," said Zambia Bradley an artist at the Hispanic Art Exhibit at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

One of the main artists, Romario Mejia, did an animation piece, something that you don't typically see at art exhibits.

"I just drew a picture first to get an idea of what I wanted, looked up a reference of people riding horses to get the right movement, and then I animated it," Mejia said.