High speed driver leads to 5-car wreck, catches fire: Killeen Police

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that involved a high-speed driver on Friday night.

Around 7:34 p.m. Friday, Killeen PD officers said they responded to reports of a crash in the 1300 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

When officers arrived, they said they located five vehicles.

A preliminary investigation by the responding officers stated that a blue Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on E. Stan Schlueter in the inside lane approaching the intersection of E. Stan Schlueter and Trimmier Road.

Police said the Dodge Charger exited the lane and struck another vehicle traveling in the outside lane. The Dodge Charger continued to travel eastbound at a high rate of speed, striking a second vehicle in the left-hand turn only lane at the 1300 block of E. Stan Schuelter Loop and then hit a third vehicle after continuing to travel eastbound, police said.

Police said the Dodge Charger lost control and struck a fourth vehicle traveling westbound on E. Stan Schlueter in a head-on collision.

The Dodge Charger then caught fire.

Authorities said that patients from all vehicles were transported to local hospitals to receive medical attention for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police closed the roadway for several hours in their investigation.

This investigation is currently ongoing by the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit and no additional information is available at this time.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.