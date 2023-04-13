Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater being revamped into 'Hawn Plaza'

The Hawn Hotel and The Arcadia Theatre have been closed since 1978, but soon the historic buildings will be back in action.

“Bring all the businesses downtown — I love seeing that,” said Temple resident, Rosa Hernandez.

The city and Turner Brothers Development are putting the final changes on Hawn Plaza, which will feature 57 newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments.

“I see things here and there, like lighting that they have redone. I have seen some apartment complexes coming up,” Hernandez said.

“It's not just another apartment building — it’s going to have something for residents that might not live in the Hawn Tower, or for visitors to the city of Temple,” said Temple's Public Relations Specialist, Allison O’Connor.

The former Hawn Hotel is now the new Hawn Tower with dozens of new rental apartments and Union Crossing.

“On the ground floor we’re gonna have a food hall — Union Crossing Food Hall — and I have space for nine restaurants," O’Connor said.

Right next door, the Arcadia Theater will be restored.

“We can have concerts — and we’re also going to have kid shows, comedy acts, and magicians. It gives us another venue to hold shows for people to see,” O’Connor said.

Officials say the project could cost around $18 millionw, and could include retail, dining and office spaces.

The city is also spending around $17.5 million on other downtown improvement projects — like adding a parking garage.

“Parking downtown has always been an issue. I just always go down there all the time, and it was always hard to find places to park after hours. So yes, that revitalization is so good to see,” Hernandez said.

The project started in 2021 — and Hawn Plaza is now leasing one and two bedroom apartments.

They plan to have people move in sometime this summer. City officials say they expect the entire project to be completed by this time next year.