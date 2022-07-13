Hawaiian Falls hosting annual 'Ice Dump' event to celebrate 10 years in Waco

WACO, Texas — The annual ice dump is back at Hawaiian Falls and this year... there's even more ice!

The event is also a way to celebrate their 10-year anniversary here in Waco.

They're going to drop 2 tons of ice in the wave pool today!

That's about 4,000 pounds, which is double what they had last year.

It’s one of the exciting traditions here at one of the most exciting places in Central Texas. Just about everyone has a memory at Hawaiian falls.

The Island Stay-Cation vibe park has provided several activities, special events, swimming lessons and for many locals, this was their first job.

“The great thing about water parks is that we provide great opportunities for young people to dip their toe in the water and get their first job out of high school, Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director Ron McKenzie said.

"We take a lot of pride in that."

The ice dump will happen at the wave pool at 1 p.m. this afternoon.