HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Life Moves Yoga in Harker Heights will offer free yoga classes for active duty service members this fall.

PT Yoga will be offered on Tuesdays from 6:30 am to 7:15 am starting on September 7th through the end of November.

The class is free for active duty service members.

Online registration for the class is required through the Life Moves Yoga website.

