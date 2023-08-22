Harker Heights woman found after being kidnapped, 2 men in custody

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men have been taken into custody following the kidnapping of 31-year-old Jennyer Cabrera of Harker Heights.

At about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an individual reported that her roommate, Cabrera, had texted her saying "she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die," according to Harker Heights police.

Through an investigation, authorities determined Carbrera was being held in a motel room in Round Rock.

Cabrera was located at about 7:15 a.m. and transported to a local hospital for injuries she had sustained during the incident.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship and there is no current threat to the community.

Harker Heights authorities would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Communications Center, Round Rock Police Department, Austin Police Department, and Georgetown Police Department for their assistance with this incident and safe return of Ms. Cabrera.

This is an ongoing investigation and 25 News will provide updates as they become available.