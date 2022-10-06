Harker Heights police: Suspect involved in fatal shooting issued $1M bond

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Central Texas man is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly fatally shooting another man, police said.

At 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, October, 5, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trial on reports of shots fired, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Officer said that upon arrival, a male victim was found with an apparent

gunshot wound, lying down in the business parking lot.

Harker Heights police said that the male victim died of his injuries on the scene and was declared by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 11:48 p.m. that night.

Officials said that the suspect and victim had engaged in a confrontation that ultimately ended with the suspect fatally being shot.

An autopsy has since been performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officials said that on October 6 the Harker Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was able to contain a complaint and affidavit for the suspect.

Roger Lee Sangers Jr., 31, is now being charged with Murder, Harker Heights police said.

Upon obtaining the warrant, police said Sanders was placed under arrest and arranged by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson who set his bond at $1 million.

Johnson also ruled that should he post bond, Sanders will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

The judge also ruled that Sanders would be prohibited from going within 1,000 feet of any member of the victim’s family, alongside being prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

"The Harker Heights Police Department would like to thank the Copperas Cove Police Department for their assistance in this investigation." the department said in a statement.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department's Investigations Divisions at 254-953-5400 and select option 2.