Harker Heights police seeking identity, information on woman

Harker Heights police are seeking information about a woman allegedly involved in a theft.

Police said the woman was involved in a theft at the Walmart on 2020 Heights Drive Saturday, March 12.

"Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on the individual pictured below," said Harker Heights police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2. Please reference case number 22HH006780.