Harker Heights Police investigating two shootings over the weekend

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Harker Heights Police are investigating two shooting incidents over the weekend, including at Club Krush.

At approximately 4:13 a.m. on 3/28/2021, Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd. for reports of shots fired at Club Krush.

Upon arriving at the club, officers discovered two victims of apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims disclosed that they were shot inside of Club Krush.

The victims were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that are non-life threatening, police said.

While at the scene, officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers discovered that the victim was shot inside Club Krush and that the injury sustained was non-life threatening.

On 3/28/2021 at approximately 2:19 a.m., Harker Heights Police Officers were also dispatched to the 700 block of South Amy Lane for a shooting.

After officers arrived on scene, it was discovered three vehicles were damaged by gun fire and shell casings were found, police said.

At approximately 2:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to a gunshot victim.

It was discovered through preliminary investigation that the victim sustained the gunshot injury at the above address and that the injury was non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division for both shootings.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact detectives at 254-953-5440.