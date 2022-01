The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting this afternoon.

Police are asking all public to avoid the area of the access road of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail to allow investigators to work the scene.

Police said all danger, "is isolated to that area and no one else is in danger at this time."

"Once the area is clear, another notice will be sent out," said Harker Heights police.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, with no other information available.