Harker Heights police investigating 2017 murder, asking public for information

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information relating to the 2017 murder of 48-year-old Alonzo “Lonnie” Patton.

On August 28, 2017, Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to a call related to a gunshot victim in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway near Popeyes Chicken restaurant.

Officers say they located 48-year-old Alonzo “Lonnie” Patton deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on arrival.

According to police, new information has developed related to the unsolved murder of Patton.

The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the community for assistance from anyone who may have seen something in the area on the evening of the shooting, or with any information regarding this case.

If you have any information, please contact the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440.

Individuals may also provide information to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

