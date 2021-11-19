Harker Heights Police Department warns public about new phone scam

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department is warning the public about a new phone scam where the caller ID made it look like it came from HHPD.

One local business received a call on Nov. 18 from someone who made it seem like the call came from the Harker Heights Police Department.

When the business answered, the caller identified themselves as a police officer who was conducting an investigation.

The caller instructed the manager to place all the store's money in a bag and drive it to a remote location.

The Harker Heights Police Department will never solicit anyone or business for money.

If you have had the same encounter, contact the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 953-5440.