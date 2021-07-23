Harker Heights Police arrest suspect who shot woman, fled in pursuit and crashed

Harker Heights Police Officers responded Friday, July 23, at 1:24 pm to reports of a shooting at the 2300 block of Indian Trail and E. Knights Way.

According to police, officers were notified that a male suspect had fired shots and then fled the scene. A Bell County Deputy Constable spotted the man's vehicle and began to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop and fled in his vehicle with Harker Heights Police Officers following him in pursuit.

The police chase went through Nolanville where the suspect then crashed. He was taken into custody at 1:38 pm without incident, meanwhile, officers responding to the initial scene were notified that a female had been shot and was being taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple.

According to Harker Heights, preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was shot by the man who has been taken into custody; she received non-life-threatening injuries, and it is not indicated at this time that the two individuals knew one another.

The man is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact detectives at (254) 953-5440.