Harker Heights PD warn public about potential phone scam

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — The Harker Heights Police Department is warning the public about a consumer scam where a caller is attempting to collect money on behalf of a fallen or seriously injured firefighter or police officer.

The telephone numbers have varied but one example denotes the number 856-832-2537, according to police.

"We are asking our citizens to please be vigilant against any requests claiming to be supporting law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders while simultaneously asking for your financial information," Chief of Police Phillip Gadd said. "The Harker Heights Police and the Fire Departments will not solicit money over the phone for any reason."

If you receive one of these phone calls, police strongly recommend you contact the law enforcement or fire department agencies to verify a fundraiser is in place to ensure you are not being scammed.

In addition, if claim cannot be verified, report the solicitation to the Police Department.

Police say if possible, try to make a note of the number calling and any other pertinent details about the call, and immediately hang up.

Report this and any potential scams to the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400, prompt 1.