Harker Heights, McNeil High School varsity football game canceled

The Thursday night Harker Heights High School varsity football game against McNeil High School is canceled.

The school districts made the announcement on Thursday evening, and said it was due to a substantial water main break at Leo Buckley Stadium.

Repairs will not be completed in time for Thursday night's game.

"The water main break impacts multiple systems making it impossible to sustain safe practices including restrooms, concessions, and hand washing stations," said Killeen ISD. "Killeen ISD will work with Round Rock ISD to determine a new date for the game."