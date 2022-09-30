Harker Heights man in child's attempted abduction identified by police

We're getting our first look at the Harker Heights resident who remains in Bell County jail after a child was lured into his vehicle in an attempted abduction.

Harker Heights police said Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 28, of Harker Heights was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

Gonzalez is charged with kidnapping with a bond set at $500,000.

"Marco Antonio Gonzalez remains in custody at the Bell County Jail," said police. "Investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division."

Around 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in response to attempted child abduction, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Police said a female child had been approached by an unknown male that was able to lure her into his vehicle.

The child was rescued from the attempted abduction thanks to two "quick" adults, police said.

