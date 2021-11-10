Harker Heights High School student arrested for bringing weapon, illegal substance on campus

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights High School student has been arrested after bringing a weapon and an illegal substance on campus.

According to Killeen ISD, the 17-year-old student was arrested without incident.

A teacher reported a strong marijuana smell on a student and proceeded to tell the administration and KISD police conducted a search on campus.

The 11th grade student was transported to the Bell County Jail.

All students and staff are safe, parents have been notified of the arrest.