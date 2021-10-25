Harker Heights baker advances to Halloween Wars finale on Food Network

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights baker and her team are headed to the finale of the Food Network baking competition show, Halloween Wars.

The team named Ghosts with the Mosts with Owner of Lily's Cakes Lilian "Lily" Halabi, Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess progressed to the finale on Sunday night with an impressive cake.

On Sunday's episode, three teams faced off to create a cake that showcased what a vampires' hobby might be over the course of their immortal life.

For the cake, Ghosts with the Most decided on a citrus chardonnay cake with a sangria filling that represents the oozing of blood.

Halfway through the competition, teams were given a toasty element to add to their creations and Ghosts with the Mosts intended to add a vanilla custard topped with bananas foster.

However, after a mishap with their custard, the team switched things up and went ahead with a toasted bananas foster with a s'more topping, YUM!

Judges Eddie Jackson, Aarti Sequeria and Shinmin Li ultimately loved their larger than life creation seen below:

Lily's Cakes

Ghosts with the Most moved on to the finale where they will compete against another team for the $25,000 grand prize.

To see Ghosts with the Most compete, tune into the season finale of Food Network's Halloween Wars on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.