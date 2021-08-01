'Happy we got it done': Travelers get vaccinated at clinics at Bell County rest areas

SALADO, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services and Nomi Health transformed two Bell County rest stops along I-35 into vaccine clinics this weekend.

The roadside clinic made it easy for travelers with limited time to make a quick stop to get the vaccine.

"Because my schedule's so tight at work, I just constantly work, work. And now, since I was traveling to Dallas, and I actually wanted to get it done before we came back from Dallas," said Luis Rodriguez of San Antonio. "We took the opportunity that it was here, we got it done."

Both families and truck drivers alike say took advantage of the easy-access clinic.

"Back in Laredo, as soon as I get to where the clinics are being administered, it's already closed," truck driver Benjamin Herrera said. "Get it done. Like I just did."

Vaccination rates in the state show that many people are still waiting, or don't plan to get the vaccine at all.

"As far as this resurgence has been going on, it's really really bad and we went ahead and got vaccinated for personal health, for family, and we're really happy we got it done," Rodriguez said.

As cases surge throughout Texas again, people who got vaccinated this weekend are encouraging others to also get the shot.

"It's very good that we have these type of resources, because the fact of the matter, if we didn't have this resource, I probably would have not gotten it as soon as I wanted to," Rodriguez said.