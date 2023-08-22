Students safe after grass fire broke out near High Point Elementary in Belton

TEMPLE, Texas — Some students at Belton ISD's High Point Elementary were evacuated on Tuesday after a grass fire broke out within the area of the school. Those students have been confirmed safe and have been reunited with their parents.

According to Belton ISD, around 3:30 p.m, parents were asked to pick up about 55 students inside the auxiliary gym of Lake Belton High School's campus.

A district spokesperson said most of the elementary students had already left for the day when the fire intensified Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, all students have been reunited with their parents, and students and campuses were not in imminent danger due to the incident.

Lake Belton Middle School and North Belton Middle School buses may be approximately an hour late because of traffic delays and bus reroutes.