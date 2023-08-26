RV park under evacuation due to grass fire along N. Roy Reynolds Drive: City of Killeen

UPDATE

KILLEEN, Texas — A grass fire in the 100 block of N. Roy Reynolds Drive has threatened structures in a nearby RV park, which is prompting evacuations, according to the City of Killeen.

The city said voluntary evacuations are also in place.

Emergency responders have been battling the grass fire since about 4 p.m. Saturday.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

KILLEEN, Texas — A grass fire in the 100 block of N. Roy Reynolds Drive has prompted lane closures as emergency responders work to contain the flames, the Killeen Police Department said.

Lane closures northbound and southbound on Roy Reynolds Drive between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy J. Smith Drive have been closed off by officers.

Authorities said to avoid the area and drivers should find alternative routes.

