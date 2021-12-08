Grant aimed to help transitioning military families

New funding from the Department of Labor is being spent to help those transitioning out of the military in Central Texas start their new life.

Starting a new career can be scary and that especially goes for people transitioning out of the military and their spouses. That is why Texas Workforce Solutions takes the time to make that process as smooth as possible and the Department of Labor has stepped in to help fund their efforts in the form of a grant.

"So, this grant is for the National Dislocated Workers grant and what we did was apply for money through the TWC because there is a need for support for transitioning service members and their spouses,” said Jennnifer Brady, director of communications at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

The grant is for $7.9 million and actually double the amount they've received in the past.

"Based on the success of our Transition Liaison Officer Alan Wedding and his efforts on Fort Hood, we have noticed that there’s a need," said Brady. "There’s a need for this kind of support, which is why we were able to get more funding because the TWC also saw that need.”

The new funding will go to help Workforce Solutions pay for various assistance and training programs dedicated to our nation’s heroes.

"Whether it’s job search assistance. Whether it’s interview skills or soft skills. Whether we need to provide a certification or pay for a certification, we’re going to be able to help more military families get established in the Central Texas area,” said Alan Wedding, Military Transition Liaison.

They will also be able to expand programs like their Ford Technician of Tomorrow program that provides more than just training.

"We buy them a tool kit once they have completed the program and have a job lined up with a Ford dealership in the state of Texas and we also assist in the tuition at Central Texas College,” said Wedding.

The additional funding will go a long way to helping those families that served their country like Alan Wedding himself did for over 20 years.

"Hindsight is 20/20 and can you stop time and go back in time? No, but I can tell you the things I did wrong during transition and hope that you do them better than I did and not feel like you are alone,” said Wedding.

Fort Hood officials said in a statement that they are grateful for the service that TWC provide to our nation’s heroes.

“Fort Hood is grateful for the support TWC gives to our soldiers and looks forward to working with TWC to find employment for our transitioning soldiers' spouses and veterans," said Thomas Rhienlander, Director of Fort Hood Public Affairs.

Workforce Solutions is urging any veteran, military spouse or transitioning service member to reach out to them if they are looking to start a new journey to success.