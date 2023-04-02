Governor Abbott visits rebuilt Salado church a year after tornado destruction

SALADO, Texas — It’s a day of celebration and the end of a long recovery at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado.

Nearly a year after a devastating EF-3 Tornado ripped their facility from its foundation, dozens gathered to worship and gave thanks at their dedication service for their new facility Saturday.

“If I had a name everybody I’d be here the rest of the afternoon," said Pastor Donnie Jackson.

"That’s how many people poured blessings on us. I’ll forever be thankful until the time I see the Lord Jesus Christ,”

Members say the rebuild cost nearly $1.2 million but many from the community donated money and offered services at low cost.

“Governor Abbott I want you to know that cross that was on the slab that day that you were here standing in a tire wheel is back on the wall right out there when you enter,” said Jackson.

Abbott returned to Salado and joined the service acknowledging the church’s hard work to resurrect their facility.

“We are struck down but not destroyed. You were unequivocally hard-pressed but not crushed,” said Abbott.

Several other local pastors and community spoke during the service.

Governor Abbott also presented the church with a proclamation for the event.