Gov. Abbott visits Temple, talks ERCOT and upcoming election

Governor Greg Abbott touted the Texas economy while speaking at a brand new distribution center for East Penn Manufacturing in Temple.

Touching on some major issues, the governor answered questions about everything from new school safety measures to ERCOT.

As Texas children head back to school this month, his office is working with DPS to educate Texans about the "iWatch Texas" school safety reporting system.

"People can use their iPhone, their laptop, whatever device they may have and quickly identify suspicious activity," Abbott said.

Just hours before Abbott's arrival, ERCOT announced its new CEO, Pablo Vegas. This coming days after the Texas Tribune reported the governor was a heavy influence in the selection process.

“The matter is, Texans expect the Governor to be heavily involved," Abbott said. "I've been involved since the reforms that we implemented in the aftermath of Uri and I've stayed involved every single day. I wanted to make sure we were gonna have a leader of ERCOT that would keep the power on."

The governor is also gearing up for a major debate with Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke at the end of September.

Abbott said his plan is to show Texans how much progress the state has made in recent years.

"There's so many positive things the state is achieving every single day," Abbott said. "I look forward to reminding Texans about how great their state is."