Good Neighbor program looking for volunteers to help seniors & disabled in Temple

Most of us can handle cutting the grass and doing a little home projects on our own whenever we get a little free time, but it’s not so some simple when you're elderly or disabled.

“We can do certain things, but then everything gets heavier and it takes us longer to do things," said Temple resident Rosa Hernandez said. "Then when you start adding chronic conditions, your heart problems, your asthma, that really debilitates seniors.”

Hernandez said most senior and disabled residents live on a fixed income and paying for lawn service or handyman can be expensive.

“You just can’t afford it, you’re just picking and choosing," Hernandez said. "Sometimes they even have to pick and choose which medication they’re going to buy because expensive the medications have gone up."

That’s why the City of Temple is asking for a few “Good Neighbors” to step up and help out.

“It’s an opportunity for them to help those that sometimes can always help themselves," said Allison O’Connor, Temple public relations specialist. "Especially within their home where they spend most of their time.”

Volunteers would do yard work, painting and other home improvements with equipment provided by the city’s tool library at no charge to senior and disabled residents.

“It’s not only saving the residents and money from having people to hire people to come and do this work, but it also makes you feel good when you can go out and help someone else,” said O’Conner.

O’Connor said the “Good Neighbor” program started up a few years ago, but participation took a hit during the pandemic. Now they’re hoping to pick the volunteers service back up.

“When somebody picks up and even does the yard for you, the gift that you’re giving is saving them $40 to $60 to $80 that week," Hernandez said. "That’s grocery money. The gift of this program is phenomenal."