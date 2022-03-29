Good Neighbor Program in the City of Temple

If you're in the City of Temple and you need help with house maintenance joining this new group, 'The Good Neighbor Program' might just be what you need to do.

Also if you're handy you can apply to be a volunteer and help your neighbors out with things around their house.

"I’m sure there are plenty of residents and in all sorts of neighborhoods not just in Temple need a helping hand," said public relations specialist for The City of Temple, Alex Gibbs.

"Safety is a very basic need, a very basic level for humans, so programs like this where there can be a felt system of support, because life is stressful ... just knowing that there’s something there to help you , it stops the feeling of isolation which is often a cause of depression," said mental health professional from Texas A&M Central Texas, LaToacha Sherman.

Texas ranked 51st when it came to access for mental health care according to Mental Health America Findings for 2022. This is why a program like this is so needed in our communities Sherman said.

If you're interested in signing up please click the link below for more information.

Click here