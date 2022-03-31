Go team therapy dogs providing comfort to those in need in Central Texas

THE DOGS PROVIDE THERAPY TO CITIZENS IN CENTRAL TEXAS IN ASSISTED LIVING, nursing homes — Four-legged friends! Studies show they can be the turnaround for one's mental health.

That's why Go Team Therapy Dogs, Central Texas took leaps for the community by properly training and preparing these furry friends to provide comfort and therapy to those in need.

Suzee Stewart, a member of Go Team Therapy Dogs said, “For individuals with autism, communication can be difficult sometimes, but if you have a dog, you can list a set of questions, 'hey what kind of dog do you have? What’s your dog's name?' These dogs create that opportunity for them.”

The help doesn't just stop at kids with special needs.

The dogs provide therapy to citizens in Central Texas in assisted living, nursing homes, hospices, and anywhere else a therapy dog is requested.

The nonprofit organization is making its impact throughout Central Texas but also in other states across the U.S.

In 2012, the organization was founded in Colorado after an event took place that demonstrated how dogs could be a great help to those in need.

Robin Webster, another member of the Go Team Therapy Dog team said, “Therapy dogs are more about giving back.”

It's a free service that's surrounded by caring, compassion, and canines!

To schedule a therapy visit or to sign up your own furry friend, call (254) 541-3343 or email goteamcentex@gmail.com